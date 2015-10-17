Guinea President Conde wins election with 58 of vote - official

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde won 58 percent of the vote in an Oct. 11 election to gain a second term as leader of the West African nation, the National Electoral Commission said on Saturday.

Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo said he would not recognize the result and would call on his supporters to protest against fraud and ballot-rigging. An earlier tally based on full election results gave Diallo 31 percent.