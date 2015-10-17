FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea's president Conde wins re-election: results tally
October 17, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Guinea's president Conde wins re-election: results tally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde won re-election with around 58 percent of votes cast, according to a tally on Saturday of full results announced by the electoral commission.

Conde’s nearest challenger, Cellou Dalein Diallo, gained around 31 percent in the election held last Sunday. Diallo earlier said he would not recognize the election result and would call on his supporters to protest fraud and rigging.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ros Russell

