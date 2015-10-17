Guinea's president Conde wins re-election: results tally

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde won re-election with around 58 percent of votes cast, according to a tally on Saturday of full results announced by the electoral commission.
Conde’s nearest challenger, Cellou Dalein Diallo, gained around 31 percent in the election held last Sunday. Diallo earlier said he would not recognize the election result and would call on his supporters to protest fraud and rigging.
