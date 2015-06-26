FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea opposition suspends participation in talks with government
June 26, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Guinea opposition suspends participation in talks with government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s opposition leaders on Friday suspended their participation in talks with the government, accusing allies of President Alpha Conde of blocking efforts to resolve a political impasse that has sparked a series of violent protests.

Demonstrations in April and May against the timing of elections later this year led to at least six deaths, according to Amnesty International. The opposition accuses security forces of firing on the crowds, but authorities deny this.

The opposition leadership accepted a government invitation to open talks earlier this month and the two sides began meeting last week.

“The opposition decided ... to suspend its participation in the dialogue. This dialogue practically isn’t one. It’s a juxtaposition of two monologues,” opposition spokesman Aboubacar Sylla told journalists.

He said the talks had made no progress resolving disagreements over key issues including the calendar for local elections, the voter rolls and the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition accuses the government of breaching an agreement to hold local elections before the presidential vote, a factor they say gives President Conde an advantage since municipal authorities are packed with his supporters.

Amadou Damaro Camara, an ally of the president and head of the parliamentary group representing the ruling coalition, accused the opposition leadership of complicating the talks by constantly changing their demands.

“We don’t know what our brothers from the opposition want,” he said.

Presidential elections in the West African country, the world’s leading bauxite producer, are currently slated for Oct. 11.

More than 50 people died in riots ahead of Guinea’s legislative elections in 2013. Observers have voiced concerns that the presidential polls may also be marred by violence.

Reporting by Saliou Samb, writing by Joe Bavier, editing by G Crosse

