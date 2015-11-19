FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea president dismisses interior minister after murders
November 19, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Guinea president dismisses interior minister after murders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde on Thursday dismissed the interior minister and a senior official in connection with their handling of two murder cases, a senior government source said.

“Mamoudou Cisse, minister of the interior is stripped of his functions for gross misconduct,” said a presidential decree read out on state radio. State secretary for religious affairs El Hadj Abdoulaye Diassy was also dismissed, a second decree said.

A source close to the presidency said that the dismissals followed the murders of two brothers in the northern town of Touba, a site of pilgrimage for West African Muslims.

One was decapitated with a machete and the other stabbed to death during a quarrel over the construction of a mosque. The state prosecutor has since opened an investigation and 13 people have been arrested.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche

