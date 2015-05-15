FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran was trying to settle legal dispute with ship: U.S. official
May 15, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

Iran was trying to settle legal dispute with ship: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran appeared to be trying to intercept a Singapore-flagged commercial ship on Thursday in order to settle a legal dispute, a U.S. official told Reuters, saying the Alpine Eternity reportedly hit an Iranian-owned oil platform in March.

“Iran claims that the vessel is liable for damages to the oil platform,” the official told Reuters, saying that incident took place on March 22.

Iranian naval vessels fired what appeared to be warning shots over the vessel, prompting it to flee to United Arab Emirates waters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham

