Chevron says returning workers to U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was returning workers to offshore platforms and restoring operations to normal on Saturday in U.S.-regulated areas of the northern Gulf of Mexico following the passage of weakening Tropical Storm Karen, according to a statement issued by the company.
Chevron began evacuating nonessential workers from Gulf platforms on Thursday. On Friday, the company said there had been a minimal impact on production from the removal of nonessentials from offshore operations.
Reporting by Erwin Seba