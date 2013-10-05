Chevron says returning workers to U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. Chevron will report earnings on April 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was returning workers to offshore platforms and restoring operations to normal on Saturday in U.S.-regulated areas of the northern Gulf of Mexico following the passage of weakening Tropical Storm Karen, according to a statement issued by the company.

Chevron began evacuating nonessential workers from Gulf platforms on Thursday. On Friday, the company said there had been a minimal impact on production from the removal of nonessentials from offshore operations.