Hormuz shipping lanes not affected by collision: Oman

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of the world’s seaborne oil exports pass, have not been affected by the collision of an oil tanker with a U.S. navy ship on Sunday, an Oman coast guard official said on Sunday.

“Both vessels are okay and the Strait of Hormuz is not closed and business is as usual there,” the official told Reuters, declining to be named under briefing rules.

Earlier, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said a guided-missile destroyer, USS Porter, had collided with a Japanese-owned tanker near the strait in the early hours of Sunday.

No one was hurt and the navy vessel remained able to operate under its own power after the collision, which was not combat-related, the Fifth Fleet said.