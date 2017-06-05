FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days: embassy
#World News
June 5, 2017

Qatar asks citizens to leave UAE within 14 days: embassy

A sign indicating a route to Qatar embassy is seen in Manama, Bahrain, June 5, 2017.Hamad I Mohammed

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar on Monday asked citizens to leave the United Arab Emirates within 14 days to comply with a decision by Abu Dhabi to sever ties with Doha, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi said on social media.

"Qatari citizens must leave the UAE within 14 days, in accordance with the statement issued by the concerned Emirati parties," the embassy tweeted.

Those who cannot travel directly to Doha should go through Kuwait or Oman, it said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland

