People sit on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DUBAI Kuwait has handed Qatar a list of demands from the Arab states boycotting it, Al Jazeera television said quoting sources.

There were no immediate details as to what the demands were.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke relations and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, alleging it finances terrorism, which Doha vehemently denies.

