2 months ago
Egypt has not banned dealing in Qatari riyal, central bank says
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt has not banned dealing in Qatari riyal, central bank says

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt said on Monday that it had issued no instructions to halt the buying or selling of the Qatari riyal.

There would be no restrictions on exchanging the Qatari currency to Egyptian pounds or any foreign currencies, the bank said in a statement.

Egypt was one of four Arab nations to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, along with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined in later.

Some Egyptian banks earlier halted dealings with Qatari banks, and some stopped accepting Qatari currency, responding to Cairo's announcement that it had cut ties with Qatar.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King

