Egypt to ban flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday: civil aviation ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will begin its ban on flights to and from Qatar on Tuesday at 6 am local time (0400 GMT), the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday following a severing of diplomatic ties announced earlier.

Egyptian airspace will also be closed off to all flights originating from Qatar, the ministry said in a statement

"The ministry has issued a decision to halt all flights between Egypt and Qatar and to close off Egyptian airspace to Qatari aircrafts that seek to land or pass through," the ministry said.