2 months ago
Egypt to ban flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday: civil aviation ministry
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt to ban flights to and from Qatar as of Tuesday: civil aviation ministry

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will begin its ban on flights to and from Qatar on Tuesday at 6 am local time (0400 GMT), the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday following a severing of diplomatic ties announced earlier.

Egyptian airspace will also be closed off to all flights originating from Qatar, the ministry said in a statement

"The ministry has issued a decision to halt all flights between Egypt and Qatar and to close off Egyptian airspace to Qatari aircrafts that seek to land or pass through," the ministry said.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht

