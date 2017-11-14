FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab countries involved in a row with Qatar are not interested in a solution: Emir
November 14, 2017 / 7:17 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Arab countries involved in a row with Qatar are not interested in a solution: Emir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Tuesday that Arab states that imposed sanctions on his country in June over allegations of supporting terrorism were not interested in a solution to the crisis.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is seen during a joint news conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Speaking to members of the Gulf Arab state’s consultative Shoura Council, Tamim also accused Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt of trying to deprive his country of hosting the soccer World Cup in 2022.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
