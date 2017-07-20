FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Brexit
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 20, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 2 hours ago

Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank governor said Doha's dispute with four Arab states had not affected long-term oil and gas contracts, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

"Long-term agreements signed by the state of Qatar to provide its customers with oil and gas are sufficient to guarantee continued supply without any problems," QNA quoted Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani as saying, adding that "the blockade had no effect on this matter".

The agency also quoted Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi as saying that there was no need for the government to intervene in the market and purchase private debt.

Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.