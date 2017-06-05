Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart at 02:45 local time on Tuesday, the airline's spokesman said in an email.

The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE severed ties to Qatar, accusing the wealthy Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism.

Etihad said their flights on Monday will operate as normal.