2 months ago
UAE port Fujairah restricts vessels flying Qatari flag: trade
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 2 months ago

UAE port Fujairah restricts vessels flying Qatari flag: trade

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - UAE's port of Fujairah issued a notice on Monday barring all vessels carrying Qatari flags and any destined for or arriving from Qatari ports following a Gulf diplomatic dispute with Doha, trading sources said.

"As part of the decision taken by the United Arab Emirates to break off all diplomatic relations with Qatar, vessels flying the flag of Qatar or vessels destined to or arriving from Qatar ports are not allowed to call on the Port of Fujairah or Fujairah Offshore Anchorage regardless of the nature of their call until further notice," authorities said in a notice seen by Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they would sever all ties including transport links with Qatar, the world's top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely

