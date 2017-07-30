FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 26 minutes ago

Four Arab countries say ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa speaks during the press briefing of the Third GCC-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Manama, November 26, 2013.Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Four Arab countries boycotting Qatar are ready for dialogue to ease the dispute if Doha agrees to certain demands, Bahrain's foreign minister said on Sunday after a meeting with his counterparts.

"The four countries are ready for dialogue with Qatar with the condition that it announces its sincere willingness to stop funding terrorism and extremism and its commitment to not interfere in other countries' foreign affairs and respond to the 13 demands," Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said.

He was speaking at a televised news conference in Manama after meeting with his Saudi, Emirati and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the dispute. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have previously issued a list of demands for Qatar.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi. Editing by Jane Merriman

