Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Sada gestures as he speaks to the media in Doha, Qatar February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DOHA Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan, India, South Korea and China have not been affected by a boycott of Doha by four Arab states, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said in a statement on Monday.

He said Qatar's exports to the four Asian countries accounted for nearly three quarters of the country's total exports.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for less than eight percent, the statement said, citing comments made by the minister at an energy conference in Istanbul.

Qatar remains "committed to all its agreements with its partners and is determined to maintain this status despite the illegal and unjust embargo imposed on it," the statement said, referring to LNG exports.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely)