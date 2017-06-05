FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar calls Arab moves to cut ties unjustified, baseless: Jazeera
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar calls Arab moves to cut ties unjustified, baseless: Jazeera

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar said it regretted a coordinated decision by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to cut diplomatic relations on Monday over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, according to Qatar-based al Jazeera TV.

"The measures are unjustified and are based on claims and allegations that have no basis in fact," the network quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

Qatar said the decisions would "not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents".

Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning, Editing by Sylvia Westall

