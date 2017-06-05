FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan call for compromise in Qatar row
June 5, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 2 months ago

Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan call for compromise in Qatar row

A sign indicating a route to Qatar embassy is seen in Manama, Bahrain, June 5, 2017.Hamad I Mohammed

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Monday, have called for a dialogue and compromise in a row over Qatar, the Kremlin said.

The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran.

"The presidents have called on all the interested sides for a dialogue in order to work out compromise decisions in the interest of preserving peace and stability in the Gulf region," the Kremlin said.

It also said Putin and Erdogan discussed implementation of agreements on de-escalation zones in Syria.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Angus MacSwan

