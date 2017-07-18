FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24: Turkish presidency
July 18, 2017 / 6:53 AM / in an hour

Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24: Turkish presidency

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours. He criticised a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha last month over allegations Qatar funds terrorist groups and is allied to their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar denies the accusations.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

