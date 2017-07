U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is welcomed at the airport by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in Kuwait City, Kuwait July 10, 2017. Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha, Qatar July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Finn

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (2-R) in Doha, Qatar July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Finn

DOHA U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday it had "reasonable" views in the month-old diplomatic crisis with Arab neighbors.

"I think Qatar has been quite clear in its positions, and I think those have been very reasonable," Tillerson told reporters.

(Reporting By Tom Finn; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)