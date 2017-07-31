FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Qatar launches wide-ranging WTO complaint against trade boycott
July 31, 2017 / 3:35 PM / an hour ago

Exclusive: Qatar launches wide-ranging WTO complaint against trade boycott

1 Min Read

Men stand near an artwork depicting Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani after it was unveiled by Qatar Airways in Doha, Qatar, July 13, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

GENEVA (Reuters) - Qatar filed a wide-ranging legal complaint at the World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge a trade boycott by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates, Qatar's WTO representative Ali Alwaleed al-Thani told Reuters.

By formally "requesting consultations" with the three countries, the first step in a trade dispute, Qatar triggered a 60 day deadline for them to settle the complaint or face litigation at the WTO and potential retaliatory trade sanctions.

Qatar is also raising the boycott at a meeting of the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization on Monday, al-Thani said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

