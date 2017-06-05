FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Yemen cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar: state news agency
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 2 months ago

Yemen cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar: state news agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's internationally recognized government cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

"Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militias and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government said in a statement.

It added that Yemen supported a decision by a Saudi-led coalition fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis from the capital Sanaa to remove Qatar from its ranks announced earlier on Monday.

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones

