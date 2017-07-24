FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 2 hours ago

Gulf Arab states blacklist nine individuals, nine organizations: SPA

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have added nine entities and nine individuals to their individual ban lists because of alleged links to Qatar over terrorism, Saudi's state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The four Arab states, who isolated Qatar by cutting all diplomatic and transport links with it in early June, already have put dozens of figures linked to the country on blacklists.

The new entrants on the ban lists include entities from Libya and Yemen and individuals from Qatar, Yemen and Kuwait who the Arab states say have direct and indirect links to Qatari authorities, the SPA reported.

The countries accused some of the individuals named with roles in raising funds to support Nusra Front jihadists and other militia groups in Syria, the SPA reported, while others were said to have contributed to and supported Al Qaeda.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Bill Trott

