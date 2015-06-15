FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron says no production impact from US Gulf storm
June 15, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Chevron says no production impact from US Gulf storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has evacuated some workers not essential to oil production from its Gulf of Mexico operations as a low-pressure storm system moves through the basin, but output has not been affected, the company said on Monday.

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it was still evacuating so-called non-essential workers ahead of the storm, such as cooks and maids, with no production impact from the weather.

Chevron is the No. 3 oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, and Shell is No. 1. No. 2 BP Plc said it was monitoring the storm, but operations continued as normal. Other operators, including Hess Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp also said they were watching the weather.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade

