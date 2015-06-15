FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Houston Ship Channel stops outbound traffic because of U.S. Gulf storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Houston Ship Channel has stopped outbound vessel traffic because of the incoming storm in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Houston Pilots Association.

Houston Pilots Capt. Clint Winegar said inbound traffic was expected to continue until sunset. He said the pilots suspended boardings for outbound traffic because it can take several hours for a vessel to get out, and seas had reached six to eight feet.

“We expect that to continue to increase,” he said.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
