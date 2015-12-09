FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's emir urges Syrian opposition to use Saudi meeting unify their positions



#World News
December 9, 2015 / 4:33 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's emir urges Syrian opposition to use Saudi meeting unify their positions

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani attends a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday urged Syrian opposition groups meeting in Saudi Arabia to close ranks and forge a common stand before planned peace talks expected by early next year.

“We urge the sides of the Syrian opposition to rise to the level of responsibility and to use this golden opportunity to unify their ranks and coordinate their steps beyond setting up a negotiating team,” Sheikh Tamim said in a speech in Arabic at the start of an annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh.

The meeting coincides with a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia for Syria’s fractured rebel and opposition groups to try to forge unify their positions ahead of the talks, called for by world powers at a meeting in Vienna last month.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
