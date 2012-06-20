Energy platform shut in US Gulf of Mexico - filing

June 20 (Reuters) - An energy platform in the High Island Area of the Gulf of Mexico was shut after bubbles were seen leaking natural gas from a nearby pipe, according to a filing with the National Response Center on Wednesday.

According to the filing, the incident was discovered on Tuesday afternoon near what was thought to be an Enterprise Products Partners Ltd platform. The filing said that the release of natural gas had been secured.

The company could not immediately respond to queries on the incident. It operates and has interests in six natural gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.