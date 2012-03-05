FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado court says students can carry guns on university
March 5, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

Colorado court says students can carry guns on university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday that students and employees with concealed weapon permits can carry handguns on University of Colorado campuses, overturning a ban by the school’s regents.

Gun-rights advocates had challenged the university policy that was adopted in 1994, arguing that the university’s governing board had superseded state gun laws.

The justices agreed, noting that the state’s concealed-carry law, passed by the state legislature, trumped the university’s policy.

The court said state lawmakers had passed the concealed weapons law to provide a uniform statewide law because of “widespread inconsistencies” among jurisdictions about how to enforce gun laws.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Greg McCune

