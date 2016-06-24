FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guns N' Roses kick off 'Not In This Lifetime Tour'
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 24, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Guns N' Roses kick off 'Not In This Lifetime Tour'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fans prepared to see US rock band, Guns N’ Roses, as they kicked off their “Not In this Lifetime Tour” in Detroit on Thursday (June 23).

More than 2 million fans are expected to attend the series of summer shows, following the band’s reunion for the first time in more than 20 years.

The reunion of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard) began with a “secret” club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1. Guns N’ Roses formed in 1985.

Their 1987 release - “Appetite for Destruction” - was the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.