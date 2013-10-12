FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China probes three Guosen Securities executives: paper
October 12, 2013 / 2:08 AM / 4 years ago

China probes three Guosen Securities executives: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Police in China are investigating three fixed income executives from Chinese brokerage Guosen Securities over issues related to personal matters, domestic media reported on Saturday.

The three executives are Sun Mingxia, the president of Guosen’s fixed income arm, Hou Yupeng, vice president of fixed income, and Xie Wenxian, general manager of the fixed income bond trading unit, the China Securities Journal said.

The three Guosen employees are cooperating with the probe, the newspaper said. No further details were available.

Guosen was not immediately available for comment.

China’s regulators have investigated a string of Chinese and foreign executives for corruption this year, among them the former chairman of energy giant China National Petroleum Company, in what appears to be a growing crackdown on graft.

The probes come after President Xi Jinping promised to battle pervasive corruption as a priority of his new administration, by going after “tigers”, or senior officials, as well as low-ranking “flies”.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
