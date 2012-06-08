FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gupta likely to take stand in own defense: judge
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2012 / 8:59 PM / 5 years ago

Gupta likely to take stand in own defense: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An attorney for insider-trading defendant Rajat Gupta said it is “highly likely” that the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member will testify in his own defense at trial, the judge said on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan announced Gupta’s possible testimony after the jury went home for the day.

Gupta is on trial on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy for allegedly leaking stock tips to Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam. Gupta, 63, has pleaded not guilty. The prosecution rested its side of the case earlier on Friday.

Reporting By Grant McCool; Writing by Martha Graybow; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.