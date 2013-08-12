U.S. power developer pulls out of $858 million Guyana project

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - U.S.-based power developer Sithe Global has pulled out of an $858 million hydroelectric generation project in the South American nation of Guyana, citing political wrangling that prevented it from obtaining financing.

Sithe Global, majority owned by hedge funds managed by investment giant Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), said the Guyanese parliament had not fully supported legislation needed for the Inter-American Development Bank to provide financing for the 165-megawatt dam.

Guyana President Donald Ramotar said the company’s withdrawal from the project could jeopardize a $250 million environment protection deal signed with Norway, from which the government had set aside $80 million toward financing the hydro project.

“The project cannot move forward, despite 16 years of work and over US$16 million of independent Sithe Global expenditures and more than US$15 million of government expenditures,” Sithe Global said in an ad published in Guyanese newspapers Sunday.

A planned $100 million IADB financing deal required unanimous parliamentary backing for legislation creating environmental protections for the area around the site and raising government loan guarantees to state-owned companies.

The country’s main opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity, opposed the measures on complaints of mounting costs and lack of transparency in the project’s construction.

“The US$80 million we have earned by selling carbon credits to Norway is in real danger of being lost since this was to be plowed into this project as our equity,” Ramotar said in a statement on Monday.

Norway has said it could provide up to $250 million for sustainable development if Guyana can keep deforestation from spreading, though Guyana has complained of delays in actual disbursement of the funds.

The government insists the Amaila Falls dam is crucial for lowering power bills and reducing the former British colony’s reliance on polluting diesel-fired generators.

A former Guyanese auditor general noted the expected price of the dam was now almost triple its previous estimates, adding it appeared to cost double that of similar projects around the world, including Brazil.

The government says the comparison is unfair since the costs of the other projects did not include building roads and transmission lines.

Sithe Global is 99 percent owned by funds managed by Blackstone, which purchased an 80 percent interest in 2005 and increased its stake to 99 percent in 2011.