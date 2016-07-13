GW Pharma says to raise $252 million via public offering

(Reuters) - British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc GWP.L (GWPH.O) said it would raise $252 million through the issue of 2.8 million shares on the Nasdaq.

The company, which was founded in 1998 with the aim of capitalizing on the medical benefits of cannabis, said the American Depositary Shares would be sold at $90 per share.

The offering comes two weeks after the company said its experimental drug Epidiolex met the main goal of reducing the frequency of seizures in a late-stage study.