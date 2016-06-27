FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GW Pharma says cannabis-based epilepsy drug meets main goal
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 27, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

GW Pharma says cannabis-based epilepsy drug meets main goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British drug developer GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said its experimental cannabis-derived epilepsy drug met the main goal to reduce frequency of seizures in a late-stage study.

Shares of the company were up about 21 percent at 611 pence at 11.33 GMT (7.33 a.m. ET) on the London Stock Exchange. GW Pharma’s U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 17 percent at $96.52 on the Nasdaq in premarket trading on Monday.

The company said the drug, Epidiolex, significantly reduced the monthly frequency of short-term seizures in people suffering from a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a rare kind of epilepsy that shows onset between 3-5 years of age. GW Pharma estimates there are about 14,000-18,500 patients with LGS in the United States, and 23,000-31,000 in Europe.

GW Pharma is testing Epidiolex in four different indications, three of which are forms of epilepsy and all three have been granted orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Orphan status is granted to drugs aimed at treating rare diseases, giving the developer incentives such as a seven-year marketing exclusivity in the United States.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.