FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gymboree names Gap executive as new CEO
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

Gymboree names Gap executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mark Breitbard, president of the Gap Inc’s (GPS.N) North American division is going to take over as Chief Executive of children’s clothes company Gymboree Corp, the children’s clothes company said on Tuesday.

Breitbard had taken over responsibility for Gap’s domestic performance in October, as a part of a major revamp in the casual clothes retailer’s management line up.

Breitbard’s appointment at Gymboree is effective January 14, the company said, taking over from interim CEO Kip M. Garcia.

Gymboree was taken private by Bain Capital Partners for $1.8 billion in 2011. Chief Executive Matthew McCauley gave in his resignation in September last year.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.