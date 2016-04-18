Olympic medalist Smith warned after Twitter outburst

LONDON (Reuters) - British Gymnastics has warned triple Olympic medalist Louis Smith about his future conduct after he made comments on social media questioning the judging of this month’s national championships in Liverpool.

The sport’s body said in a statement on Monday that it had accepted an apology from Smith but “reiterated that this type of behavior is not acceptable and Louis is fully aware of the consequences of any further indiscretions”.

Smith, who retired in 2013 but returned to competition a year later, is hoping to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August after taking a pommel horse silver medal at his home London Games in 2012.

The 26-year-old also won team bronze in 2012 and a pommel horse bronze in Beijing in 2008.

However he lost out to team mate Max Whitlock, the 2012 pommel horse Olympic bronze medalist, at the British artistic gymnastics championships on April 10.

“I aired my frustration, verbally and through social media because I genuinely thought I had performed the best routine of the day,” he said in a statement published on the British Gymnastics website on Monday.

“Having had time to cool off, and following conversations with British Gymnastics, who have helped me see the consequences of my actions, I realize the way that I expressed my feelings was wrong and it should never have happened.”

Smith apologized to his team mates, the fans and judges for any offense caused and said he would get back in the gym to focus on the European championships and Olympics.

The individual members of the British team are due to be announced in July.

“Being a gymnast can be difficult because the sport is subjective; coupled with that I am very driven, and passionate about the sport that I love,” said Smith.

“None of that is meant to be an excuse for my behavior, but I am human and I let my emotions get the better of me.”