Bogut breaks leg on Cavs debut, season likely over
Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season.
Olga Korbut, the gymnastics darling of the 1972 Munich Olympics who has apparently fallen on hard times, has sold off her Games medals and other trophies through a U.S. auction house.
Thirty-two lots, including two golds and a silver from the Munich Olympics, fetched $333,500 in a weekend online sale by Heritage Auctions for the former Soviet gymnast who now lives in Arizona, auction house spokesman Chris Ivy told Reuters on Monday.
The top item was her team gold medal, which brought $66,000 for the 61-year-old Korbut, a native Belarusian who moved to the United States in 1991.
Russia's Gazeta.ru news reported that she has had financial difficulties. "Medals saved Korbut from hunger," said the Gazeta.ru headline, the BBC reported.
At the age of 17, the 4-foot-11 (1.5 m) Korbut made a giant impression across the globe at the Munich Games with electrifying routines that brought her team, balance beam and floor exercise gold and a silver in the uneven bars.
Four years later Korbut, who triggered an explosion of interest in gymnastics, added another gold and a silver at the Montreal Olympics.
Sale items included one of her performance leotards, her 1972 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award and various Soviet medals.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season.
TOKYO Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Robert Manfred has been proposing various rule changes to speed up the game, but on Tuesday he rejected one idea: letting extra-inning games end in a tie.
LONDON Boxing promoter Frank Warren says he would be happy to link up with Tyson Fury again if the troubled former heavyweight world champion manages to put his demons behind him and secures a license.