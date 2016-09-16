FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Liukin named U.S. women's team coordinator
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 16, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Liukin named U.S. women's team coordinator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Olympic champion Valeri Liukin has replaced Martha Karolyi as United States women's team coordinator, USA Gymnastics have announced.

Liukin, a double gold medallist for the former Soviet Union in 1988, has served as elite developmental coordinator at USA Gymnastics since 2013.

The 49-year-old coached his daughter Nastia Liukin who won the all-around gold title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Valeri has excelled as a personal coach and he has demonstrated his ability to lead and guide other coaches through his efforts as the elite developmental coordinator," president of USA Gymnastics Steve Penny said in a statement.

"He will provide a smooth transition from the program that has been created and Valeri is recognized as a capable and talented coach."

Karolyi retired as women's team coordinator, a position she held since 2001, following last month's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.