Former Olympic champion Valeri Liukin has replaced Martha Karolyi as United States women's team coordinator, USA Gymnastics have announced.

Liukin, a double gold medallist for the former Soviet Union in 1988, has served as elite developmental coordinator at USA Gymnastics since 2013.

The 49-year-old coached his daughter Nastia Liukin who won the all-around gold title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Valeri has excelled as a personal coach and he has demonstrated his ability to lead and guide other coaches through his efforts as the elite developmental coordinator," president of USA Gymnastics Steve Penny said in a statement.

"He will provide a smooth transition from the program that has been created and Valeri is recognized as a capable and talented coach."

Karolyi retired as women's team coordinator, a position she held since 2001, following last month's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

