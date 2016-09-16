Doping: McLaren says his final report still several months away
ZURICH The final version of a report which has already revealed a system of state-sponsored doping in Russia is still several months away, its author Richard McLaren said on Friday.
Former Olympic champion Valeri Liukin has replaced Martha Karolyi as United States women's team coordinator, USA Gymnastics have announced.
Liukin, a double gold medallist for the former Soviet Union in 1988, has served as elite developmental coordinator at USA Gymnastics since 2013.
The 49-year-old coached his daughter Nastia Liukin who won the all-around gold title at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"Valeri has excelled as a personal coach and he has demonstrated his ability to lead and guide other coaches through his efforts as the elite developmental coordinator," president of USA Gymnastics Steve Penny said in a statement.
"He will provide a smooth transition from the program that has been created and Valeri is recognized as a capable and talented coach."
Karolyi retired as women's team coordinator, a position she held since 2001, following last month's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
ZURICH FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed as "imagination and lies" any suggestion that he lobbied in favor of Aleksander Ceferin who was elected head of European soccer's governing body UEFA this week.
NEW YORK Twitter Inc made a smooth debut with its broadcast of a National Football League game on Thursday, attracting generally positive tweets throughout the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.