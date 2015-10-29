Factbox : World all-around champion Simone Biles

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on American Simone Biles, who became the first woman to win three successive all-around titles at the world gymnastics championships.
Hometown: Spring, Texas
Born: March 14, 1997
Coach: Aimee Boorman
Gold – all-around (2013, 2014, 2015); balance beam (2014), floor exercise (2013, 2014); team (2014, 2015)
Silver – vault (2013, 2014)
Bronze – balance beam (2013)
* Biles became the first woman to win three consecutive all-around titles at the world gymnastics championships with a combined total of 60.399.
* After picking up her second gold in Glasgow, following the success of the American women in the team competition, Biles took her world gold medal haul to eight -- the most of any U.S. gymnast.
* In 2014, she became the first woman to win four golds at a single world championships since the Soviet Union’s Ludmila Turicheva in 1974.
* Biles’ career total of 11 world medals broke the American record she had shared with her idol Alicia Sacramone (10 medals).
(Information provided by USA Gymnastics)
Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis