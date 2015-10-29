Factbox : World all-around champion Simone Biles

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on American Simone Biles, who became the first woman to win three successive all-around titles at the world gymnastics championships.

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Born: March 14, 1997

Coach: Aimee Boorman

WORLD MEDALS

Gold – all-around (2013, 2014, 2015); balance beam (2014), floor exercise (2013, 2014); team (2014, 2015)

Silver – vault (2013, 2014)

Bronze – balance beam (2013)

* Biles became the first woman to win three consecutive all-around titles at the world gymnastics championships with a combined total of 60.399.

* After picking up her second gold in Glasgow, following the success of the American women in the team competition, Biles took her world gold medal haul to eight -- the most of any U.S. gymnast.

* In 2014, she became the first woman to win four golds at a single world championships since the Soviet Union’s Ludmila Turicheva in 1974.

* Biles’ career total of 11 world medals broke the American record she had shared with her idol Alicia Sacramone (10 medals).

(Information provided by USA Gymnastics)