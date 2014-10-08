Gymnastics-Dominant U.S. retain women's team gold

(Reuters) - The United States retained their women’s team title at the Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday with a massive victory margin over hosts China, with Russia claiming bronze.

Reigning world all-around champion Simone Biles joined Kyla Ross, Alyssa Baumann, Madison Kocian, Ashton Locklear and MyKayla Skinner to score 179.280 points, 6.693 ahead of China.

Biles capped the team’s strong performance with a lively floor exercise routine.

Such was the U.S. domination that when Biles and Ross landed off-kilter on the balance beam in the third rotation it still had no real impact on the final outcome.

China, who claimed the men’s team title for the sixth consecutive time on Tuesday, overcame a mediocre performance on the uneven bars in the second rotation to claim silver.

Russia finished third after Ekaterina Kramarenko fell on the balance beam and Alla Sosnitskaya fell to her hands on the floor exercise at the Guangxi Sports Centre Gymnasium in Nanning, southern China.

The U.S. team had started the competition strong, registering the highest total team score and the highest team scores on the vault and floor exercise in qualification.

And there was no let up in the final.

The Americans were at their strongest in the vault, scoring more than two points than any other team. They topped three of the four apparatus to improve on their 4.082 victory margin against Russia in the 2011 world championship in Tokyo.