Uchimura claims record-extending fifth all-around title

(From L to R) Silver medalist Max Whitlock of Britain, gold medalist Kohei Uchimura of Japan and bronze medalist Yusuke Tanaka of Japan pose for photographs at the podium after the men's all-around final of the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Japan’s Kohei Uchimura claimed a record-extending fifth consecutive men’s all-around title at the Gymnastics World Championships on Thursday.

The reigning all-around Olympic champion totaled 91.965 points to finish 1.492 ahead of Briton Max Whitlock who did not originally qualify for the final but entered the field after team mate Nile Wilson withdrew through injury.

Japan’s Yusuke Tanaka took bronze with a score of 90.449 at the Guangxi Sports Centre Gymnasium in Nanning, southern China.

Uchimura proved his superiority again and was the only gymnast to score at least 15 on each apparatus, but the 25-year-old was still not fully satisfied with his performance.

“I am really pleased because this (winning the title) is what I was aiming for, but there are aspects (of my performance) that mean I can’t be genuinely happy,” Uchimura told Kyodo news agency.

”Looking at the result itself I have won the gold medal and a fifth straight title so I am happy with that, but it was hard on the parallel bars and the high bar. I feel like I didn’t perform that well.

“I was doing well until the vault and lost a bit of momentum and I feel I still have a way to go,” he added.