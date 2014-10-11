Hungary's Berki reclaims pommel horse world title

Krisztian Berki of Hungary competes on the pommel horse during the men's apparatus finals at the European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastic individual Championships in Moscow April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - Hungary’s Krisztian Berki made up for last year’s disappointment by winning gold in the men’s pommel horse at the world championships in southern China on Saturday.

The 2011 world champion, who also won gold in the event at the 2012 London Olympics, failed to defend his title in Belgium last year when he fell during qualification and missed out on a place in the final.

However, this time he breezed through qualification in Nanning and aced his final routine with a performance that earned him 16.033 points, well clear of Croatia’s Filip Ude and Frenchman Cyril Tomassone.

“I am happy, very happy, no other words could describe it,” the 29-year-old said after claiming his third global title in the discipline.

“It was a little bit hard to train and prepare again after last year,” he added.

”I think people in Hungary would be pleased, my whole family will be happy for me and everyone will. Maybe it will encourage some teen gymnasts, I don’t know.

“I know I said that I am not young anymore, so for the future I really don’t know. But I will participate in Glasgow (2015 World Championships) and Rio (2016 Olympic Games), that can be sure.”

American Simone Biles narrowly failed to add to her two gold medals from earlier in the championships, winning a silver in the women’s vault final with an final total of 15.554 points.

CHINESE JOY

The 17-year-old, who helped the United States win the women’s team title and retained her all-around crown, finished second to North Korea’s 2008 Olympic champion Hong Un Jong, who clinched gold with an winning score of 15.599 points.

“I‘m pretty proud of it, so I guess that’s all that matters,” Biles said.

China bagged gold and silver in the women’s uneven bars after Yao Jinnan edged defending champion Huang Huidan.

Huang scored higher marks for execution than her team mate but Yao took a crucial 0.100 point more in difficulty to win gold. Russia’s Daria Spiridonova won the bronze.

There was more joy for the Chinese after Liu Yang took the rings title ahead of Brazil’s reigning Olympic and world champion Arthur Zanetti.

Liu received 0.100 points more than Zanetti in both difficulty and execution. Russia’s Denis Abliazin and China’s You Hao shared bronze after finishing tied on 15.700 points.

“I am happy, people think I am disappointed but I am not. My routines were good and I didn’t make big mistakes, so I am very happy that I could get a medal again,” Zanetti said.

“I think today the Chinese had done a better job than I, congratulations to him.”

Abliazin earlier topped the men’s floor exercise after defending champion Kenzo Shirai of Japan stepped out of bounds on one of his tumbling passes, incurring a deduction of 0.100 points for the error to finish second.

The world championships will conclude on Sunday with five more apparatus finals.