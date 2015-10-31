Shirai wins floor exercise at worlds

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Kenzo Shirai produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win the floor exercise gold by a commanding margin at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.
Shirai capped his program full of daring and high-flying acrobatics with a quadruple twisting somersault at the end, securing a second world title in three years in the event.
A slight side step following one of his tumbling passes took nothing away from his routine as the Japanese was the only competitor to break the 16-point barrier with a score of 16.233.
Britain’s Max Whitlock claimed silver with 15.566 while Spain’s Rayderley Miguel Zapata Santana finished third.
