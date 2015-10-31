FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shirai wins floor exercise at worlds
#Sports News
October 31, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Shirai wins floor exercise at worlds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Kenzo Shirai competes during his floor routine in the men's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Kenzo Shirai produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win the floor exercise gold by a commanding margin at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday.

Shirai capped his program full of daring and high-flying acrobatics with a quadruple twisting somersault at the end, securing a second world title in three years in the event.

A slight side step following one of his tumbling passes took nothing away from his routine as the Japanese was the only competitor to break the 16-point barrier with a score of 16.233.

Britain’s Max Whitlock claimed silver with 15.566 while Spain’s Rayderley Miguel Zapata Santana finished third.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Clare Fallon

