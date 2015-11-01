Uchimura swings to horizontal bar gold

Japan's Kohei Uchimura reacts after his horizontal bar routine during the men's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW (Reuters) - A high-flying routine on the horizontal bar allowed Kohei Uchimura to soar past his rivals and complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday.

The gymnast, who helped Japan end their 37-year-wait for a men’s world team title before winning a record sixth successive all-around gold, ended the theatrical celebrations of American Danell Leyva and his step-father-coach Yin Alvarez with a score of 15.833.

Alvarez wildly sprinted up and down the dugout when Leyva completed a routine featuring three gravity-defying release maneuvers without suffering a repeat of his all-around final nightmare when he fell off the apparatus.

But the American’s leading score of 15.700 lasted all of five minutes as Uchimura topped him with a routine drawing a chorus of oohs and aahs from the crowd -- the victory taking his overall medal tally at the worlds to 19, with 10 of them being gold.

Cuban Manrique Larduet finished third to scoop his second medal after he won silver in the all-around.