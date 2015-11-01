FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
You dethrones defending champion to win parallel bars
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

You dethrones defending champion to win parallel bars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW (Reuters) - You Hao earned the Chinese men’s team their first gold medal at this year’s gymnastics world championships after eclipsing Ukrainian defending champion Oleg Verniaiev in the parallel bars final on Sunday.

After a week of disappointment and near misses, You sparked jubilant celebrations among the Chinese contingent on the final day of competition when he edged out Verniaiev by 0.15 of a point with a score of 16.216.

Traveling the bars end-to-end, You swung into a series of rigidly straight handstands before nailing his dismount to the delight of his coach.

The duo exchanged high fives and even though there were six more gymnasts still to go in the final, none of them could leapfrog the 23-year-old. Compatriot Deng Shudi and tattoed-Azerbaijani Oleg Stepko tied for the bronze.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.