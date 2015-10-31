FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Petrounias flexes his muscles to win gold on rings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Greek muscle man Eleftherios Petrounias showed off his superior power in the strongman’s event as he edged China’s You Hao to win the rings gold medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday.

Petrounias added the world title to the European gold he won earlier in the season with a score of 15.800.

You lost out on the top prize by just 0.067 of a point while his Chinese compatriot and 2014 winner Liu Yang had to settle for bronze with 15.700.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon

