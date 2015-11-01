FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perfectly poised Biles wins gold on balance beam
November 1, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Perfectly poised Biles wins gold on balance beam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Simone Biles of the U.S. performs during her beam routine in the women's apparatus final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW (Reuters) - American Simone Biles maintained her poise during a mesmerizing balance beam display to win a third gold this week at the gymnastics world championships on Sunday.

The triple all-around champion took her overall gold medal haul at the worlds to nine after obliterating the opposition with a score of 15.358, more than a point ahead of second-placed Dutchwoman Sanne Wevers.

While wobbles and falls littered the programs of the seven other finalists, with four gymnasts slipping off the beam, Biles was rock solid as she spun around 900 degrees on her right toes.

She flew through her other acrobatic flips and when she nailed her full-twisting double back somersault dismount, it was game over for the others as Biles secured her second successive gold in the discipline.

Germany’s Pauline Schaefer finished third.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez

