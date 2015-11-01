FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Biles tumbles to gold on floor exercise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Simone Biles showed off her sassy moves and explosive tumbles on the floor exercise to land her fourth gold medal at the gymnastics world championships on Sunday.

A crowd-pleasing routine full of hip-swinging moves to the music of ‘Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps’ included her trademark element, a soaring double layout with half twist at the end.

Three days after uncharacteristically stepping out of bounds following one of her tumbling passes in the all-around final, Biles avoided any such mistakes to draw a winning score of 15.800.

While Biles celebrated taking her gold medal haul at the worlds to 10 -- having added four in Glasgow with victories in the team, all-around, balance beam and floor -- Russia’s Ksenia Afanaseva captured silver (15.100) and American Maggie Nicols took bronze.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis

